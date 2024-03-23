Renovations are set to begin at St. Landry Parish Airport later this year.

St.Landry Parish, LA—The airport will get a new look with much-needed renovations and upgrades. Airport manager and pilot Lloyd Ardoin is anticipating the project.

Ardoin manages the operations and oversees thousands of aircraft that pass through the airport.

"I came in here as airport manager in 2013," said Ardoin.

Since then, the airport has gone from having nine aircraft to 52, which continues to grow.

" I have come into the airport to help with renovations and to get them back on track," said Ardoin.

The renovations will expand across the airport thanks to state and federal dollars.

"We are very thankful for Congressman Clay Higgins to get this money to make these much-needed repairs," said Parish President Jessie Bellard.

The airport was built in 1947 and covers 537 acres, 300 of which are farmland. Ardoin says maintaining the facility requires work and funding to repair the concrete and runway and install LED lights and signs.

"The LED lighting is more efficient. It's easier to see at night, and our lighting now is very old," said Ardoin.

The project will also add 19 new hangers to store more aircraft and provide a fuel truck.

"When I got back here as Parish President in 2020, fuel sales were 100,000, and now last year in 2023, sales were over 300,000," said Bellard.

"DOTD put out a report several years ago saying that this airport

contributed seven million dollars per year to the city's economy," said Ardoin.

Ardoin and Bellard only expect that number to take flight with the renovations.

The airport also installed fencing from a 2016 grant to keep the facility safe and free from outside interference.

The renovations and upgrades will start later this year and will be completed sometime in 2029.

