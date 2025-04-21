Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Railroad bridge struck in St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish Sheriff
KATC
St. Landry Parish Sheriff
Posted

MELVILLE, La. — A railroad bridge in St. Landry Parish has been struck by a tug boat in the Atchafalaya River.

According to Mark LeBlanc, spokesperson for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the Melville Police Chief reported to the sheriff's office that a tug boat pushing barges down the river struck the railroad trestle.

No injuries have been reported at this time; however, there are reports of significant damage to the barge.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries are en route, according to LeBlanc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.