Railroad bridge struck in St. Landry Parish

MELVILLE, La. — A railroad bridge in St. Landry Parish has been struck by a tug boat in the Atchafalaya River.

According to Mark LeBlanc, spokesperson for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the Melville Police Chief reported to the sheriff's office that a tug boat pushing barges down the river struck the railroad trestle.

No injuries have been reported at this time; however, there are reports of significant damage to the barge.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries are en route, according to LeBlanc.