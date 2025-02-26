Pregnant driver loses baby in crash

State Police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday morning on US 190 and La. 743 in St. Landry Parish.

They say the driver of one car, who was pregnant, was critically injured and lost the baby.

The crash happened when an 18-wheeler driven by a Lafayette man was traveling south on La. 743 and did not stop at a stop sign as he turned left onto US 190. They say the rig turned into the path of an SUV, which was westbound on 190. The SUV crashed into the 18-wheeler, critically injuring the driver.

The driver of the rig wasn't injured, troopers say.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver of the Freightliner and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.