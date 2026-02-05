Port Barre Police search for suspect vehicle after shots fired call

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Port Barre Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle connected to a shots fired incident reported late Monday night.

Suspect truck sought in Port Barre shooting

According to police, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Bruner Street around 10:58 p.m. on February 2, 2026, after receiving a call about multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said he was in another room of the home when he heard several shots fired. He later went into a bedroom and discovered that a window had been shot through.

Port Barre Police Department

Police say they observed bullet holes in the bedroom window, as well as damage to a desk chair and a mattress where projectiles were later recovered. Five 9mm shell casings were found on the ground just outside the bedroom window. No injuries were reported.

Investigators have reviewed multiple home and business surveillance videos from the area. According to police, the suspect vehicle appears to be a dark-colored, late-model Ford four-door truck with low-profile tires and spoke rims.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information related to this investigation is urged to contact the Port Barre Police Department at (337) 585-6212.

