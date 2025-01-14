Port Barre man dies in St. Landry Parish crash

A Port Barre man has died in a three-vehicle crash that happened on US 190 just before 2 a.m. Monday, state police say.

Troopers were called to the accident, which happened on 190 near Lakeshore Drive in St. Landry Parish, and found three vehicles were involved.

Brandon Taylor, 32, died, they say.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Taylor was driving a car eastbound in the westbound lanes of 190. An 18-wheeler and a pick-up truck were both traveling west, and Taylor's car hit the pick-up head-on, then was hit by the 18-wheeler.

All drivers were properly restrained. Taylor suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pick-up suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the 18-wheeler wasn't injured, troopers say.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Taylor and the driver of the pick-up and submitted for analysis. The driver of the 18-wheeler voluntarily provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

"Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists of the importance of safe driving practices. Always be aware of your surroundings, obey traffic signs, and never drive against the flow of traffic. While not all crashes are survivable, making conscious choices on the road can often mean the difference between life and death," a release states.