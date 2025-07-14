Port Barre man allegedly robs worker of truck, drives to police department

A Port Barre man is accused of robbing a worker of his truck and trailer, then driving it to the police department where he was arrested.

Chad Myers, 56, was booked with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to the Jim Tatman's Mobile Homes on U.S. 190 near Opelousas on Friday.

A worker there said a man had used a gun to steal his truck and trailer, and drove off, towards Port Barre. On the way, the stolen truck hit several other vehicles, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.

For unknown reasons, the thief drove the truck to the Port Barre Police Department, where he was arrested without incident.

"We want to thank the officers with the Port Barre Police Department for their assistance in this matter. This incident should serve as a reminder that, if confronted with an armed individual, do not antagonize them. If all they want are personal possessions or vehicles, let them have it, your life is worth so much more," the sheriff says.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.