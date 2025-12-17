Port Barre high students soar in hands-on drone program

ST. LANDRY PARISH — PORT BARRE, La. — Students at Port Barre High School traded in the classroom for the St. Landry Parish Airport. They had the opportunity to board a plane and experience a flight firsthand as part of a growing drone technology curriculum.

For student Chase Dedon, the experience was both exciting and nerve-wracking. It was his first time ever being on a plane. “I’m a little nervous,” Dedon said before takeoff.

The flight is part of a hands-on learning approach designed to introduce students to aviation and drone operations. The program focuses on real-world applications, including understanding weather patterns, airspace and drone control.

Port Barre High School and Eunice High School are the only two schools in St. Landry Parish offering the drone curriculum. The program helps students work toward state certification and drone pilot licensing.

Junior Wyatt Fontenot said the class has sparked a passion he didn’t expect.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for a while,” Fontenot said. “I didn’t expect to fall in love with it.”

Their teacher, Mike Delahoussaye, said opportunities like this help students gain valuable career skills.

“This gives them another feather in their cap,” Delahoussaye said. “Companies all over the parish are hiring drone pilots. They can get jobs in photography, agriculture, surveillance and more."

One by one, all six students in the class had the opportunity to fly, many leaving the plane smiling and energized.

For Dedon, the nerves quickly turned into excitement.

The school plans to take more interactive field trips in the future. To learn more about the curriculum you can call Port Barre High school at 337-585-7256.