Port Barre High School prepares for school year with Beautification Day — community invited to volunteer

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The upcoming school year is just weeks away, and while students are still enjoying the final days of summer break, teachers and staff at Port Barre High School are already hard at work.

From stacking old textbooks to redecorating classrooms, faculty members are getting every inch of the school ready to welcome students back. But the greatest effort kicks off this Saturday during what the school is calling a beautification day.

Bliss LeBlanc, an administrative assistant at Port Barre High, says the school is counting on community support.

“We put flyers in grocery stores all over town,” she said. “We’re hoping for a really big turnout.” The event will include painting, landscaping, pressure washing, hauling away debris, and more.

A large dumpster was even donated to help dispose of old and unwanted items.

“It’s an old campus, but if you take care of it, it will last longer,” LeBlanc

said.

Principal Nick Macintosh says the day is about more than just a fresh coat of paint—it's about community and school pride.

“We’ve got mulch, we’re fixing up flower beds, painting, cleaning — everything we can,” he said. “More hands help, and we are very appreciative. This isn’t just for our students. It’s for the entire community.”

The school's sign at the front of the school—dark for the past five years—was recently powered back on, symbolizing a new chapter for the school.

“This school revolves around this community,” said Macintosh. “And they’ve embraced it. I’m so excited to be here.”

Volunteers are encouraged to join Beautification Day this Saturday. School administration will be on-site starting at 8:00 AM at 846 Saizan Street, Port Barre.

