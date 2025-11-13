Port Barre gears up for the 39th annual cracklin festival this weekend

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The fun is here, the rides are in place, and the smell of fried cracklins is filling the air as Port Barre gets ready for the 39th annual Cracklin Festival.

Hosted by the Port Barre Lions Club, the festival has been a community tradition since 1986. The club, known for its humanitarian efforts and local charity work, organizes the event each year to raise money that goes right back into the community.

“Perfect weather,” reporter Paris Flannigan said during her interview with Danny Ardoin of the Lions Club. “Yes, perfect weather,” Ardoin replied. “As long as you guys get it right, it looks like it will be great this weekend.”

This year, organizers are making a few changes, including adding more vendors and extending food options earlier in the weekend.

“We will have a limited amount, but we will have cracklins on Thursday night,” Ardoin said. Festival goers will also be able to enjoy beer on the grounds starting Thursday—something new for the family-friendly event.

Alongside the food and fun, the festival is also a big boost for local businesses. Shannon Bourque, owner of Bourque’s Supermarket, says he’s seen the festival grow since he was a kid—and now, it has a direct impact on his store.

“I can remember growing up as a kid, they would close the roads down,” Bourque said. “We do benefit from it he added. “It brings in a lot of outsiders, a lot of out-of-state people come, and the campground behind us packs up.”

The cracklin itself has a long history in Louisiana’s Cajun culture. Traditionally made from fried pork belly, Ardoin says the dish has evolved over time—and so has its price.

“Traditionally, the belly fat was used and fried, and that’s what came down to us having cracklin—it’s part of an historical boucherie,” Ardoin explained.

“Back then, pig belly fat didn’t cost that much, but now it’s one of the most expensive parts of the pig.”

Still, Ardoin says the festival remains about more than food—it’s about community, tourism, and tradition.

“We see people all the way from Lafayette to Pointe Coupee Parish come here, and it really impacts tourism and tax revenue,” he said. “The town of Port Barre lights up at this time because local businesses see a big uptick.” Organizers also want festival goers to keep safety in mind.

“There will be wands here at the gates, and please remember we have a clear bag policy,” Ardoin said. “If you bring anything else, we’ll send you back to your car.”

For information on the festival and its line up click here .