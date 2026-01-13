Police searching for suspect after reported attempted kidnapping in Eunice

ST. LANDRY PARISH — EUNICE, La. — Authorities are searching for a suspect following a reported attempted kidnapping, according to Eunice Police.

Police say the suspect showed up at a residence on Rose Street in Eunice wearing a ski mask and attempted to kidnap his 4-year-old son from the child’s mother, who had custody at the time.

Police say the suspect is also wanted on unrelated charges by both Eunice City Court and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. During the incident, investigators say the suspect ditched a vehicle west of Opelousas and fled the area on foot.

Law enforcement officials believe the suspect may be in a wooded area, and multiple agencies are assisting in the search. Opelousas Police and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene.

At this time, it is unknown whether the suspect is armed. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and additional details are limited.

No suspect name has been released.

Police urge anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area to contact local law enforcement immediately. This is a developing story.

