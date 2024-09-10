Pedestrian killed in crash near Arnaudville

A Lafayette man died Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle near Arnaudville.

State Police say Denzel Flugence, 23, was walking on La. 31 near Melanie Lane.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 31 when it struck Flugence, who was in the roadway.

Flugence suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Tahoe was properly restrained and uninjured.

The driver of the Tahoe, who Troopers determined not to be impaired, voluntarily submitted to a breathalyzer test which showed no alcohol detected. Routine toxicology samples were obtained from Flugence and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say: Pedestrians and motorists are urged to remain vigilant while on roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines such as wearing light-colored or reflective clothing and avoiding walking on roadways in poorly lit areas. Pedestrians should always assume that approaching motorists may not see them, especially at night. It’s crucial to cross streets in well-lit, designated areas and walk facing traffic. Motorists should also avoid distractions while behind the wheel and remain attentive to the roadway. Taking these simple precautions can significantly improve pedestrian visibility and safety.