Pastors and volunteers serve over 200 meals to families in need this Christmas Eve

ST. LANDRY PARISH — EUNICE, La. (KATC) — It was a busy Christmas Eve for pastors and volunteers at Word Ministries Church in Eunice, as they prepared and delivered more than 200 meals to those in need just before the holiday.

Pastor Lawrence A. More and volunteers at the church worked around the clock, preparing a traditional holiday feast that included rice dressing, potato salad, layers of meat, and much more. The meals were carefully packed and ready to be served to those in the community who might otherwise go without.

"There is a scripture, Luke 14:12, that says, 'When you have a feast, invite the lame, the blind, and the crippled, and you will be repaid,'" Pastor More said. "That’s what we’re doing here today — sharing our blessings with those in need."

For many of the recipients, the holiday meal was a welcome gift.

"It feels great, ma’am, that you guys came out here and gave us this plate of food," said Kenneth Shilow, who has been homeless for a year.

Shilow, like many others, expressed his gratitude for the kindness and support the community had shown.

"That we get a better house to stay in," Shilow added, sharing his Christmas wish for a better future.

Pastor More, who started this giving initiative last Thanksgiving, said the idea has now grown into a holiday tradition the church hopes to continue in the years ahead.

"It warms my heart to see them enjoy a good home-cooked meal," More said. "They need to eat every day, just like we do."

In total, 270 plates were made and delivered to families and individuals in need across the community. The church hopes this tradition of giving will continue to bring warmth to those in need well beyond the holiday season.

But Pastor More's efforts don’t stop there — he also plans to deliver toys to children in nearby neighborhoods on Christmas morning, continuing his mission of bringing joy and support to families during the holidays.

