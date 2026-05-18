Parish President: Future trail rides depend on cooperation

After gunfire during a trail ride this weekend, Parish President Jessie Bellard said the future of the cultural events is up to those who attend.

Two incidents involving gunfire occurred at a trail ride taking place at the Yambilee Building this weekend. At least two people were wounded, police say.

"Following multiple violent incidents involving gunfire during a trail ride event held this weekend on the grounds of the St. Landry Parish Yambilee building and Ag Arena, Parish President Jessie Bellard is stressing that the future of trail rides in St. Landry Parish now depends on the cooperation and actions of those attending these events," release states.

The release states that, at approximately 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning, gunfire erupted behind the Ag Arena grounds, resulting in two non-life-threatening injuries. A second incident involving shots fired occurred around 5:40 p.m. Sunday evening on the grounds, where one individual was detained by St. Landry Parish Government security personnel.

"While the event was not hosted by St. Landry Parish Government, the grounds had been rented by a trail ride association," the release states. "Parish President Bellard emphasized that trail rides are an important part of local culture and community, but public safety must remain the top priority."

Bellard had this to say:

“The future of trail rides is now in the hands of those attending and organizing these events,” said Parish President Jessie Bellard. “If participants fail to cooperate with law enforcement, security personnel, and other essential staff, it risks trail rides no longer being permitted in St. Landry Parish. We want people to enjoy these events safely and responsibly, but the violence and reckless behavior we saw this weekend cannot continue.”

Bellard urges anyone with information regarding either incident to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.

To read our story about the shootings, click here.