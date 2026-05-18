Two people, multiple vehicles shot near Yambilee Ag Arena in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. — Two people and multiple vehicles were struck in a shooting near the Yambilee Ag Arena in Opelousas Sunday morning.

Opelousas Police Department was called to the scene around 1:45 a.m., where they found two people with gunshot wounds to their extremities. Their injuries were not determined to be life-threatening.

Four vehicles and one camper were also struck by the gunfire.

According to OPD, the suspect vehicle was described as a white GMC or Chevrolet 2500 four-door pickup truck equipped with mud tires and black rims.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477).