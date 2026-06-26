Palmetto resident seeks shelter at American Red Cross shelter as floodwaters threaten his home

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, LA. — More than a week after floodwaters overtook roads and neighborhoods across St. Landry Parish following Tropical Storm Arthur, some families have returned home while others remain displaced, waiting for water levels to recede.

The American Red Cross shelter at the Yambilee Building in Opelousas remained open Thursday for residents who evacuated from flooded areas. The shelter will stay open until further notice, a Red Cross spokesperson said.

Parish officials said residents who need shelter assistance can report to the Yambilee Building at 1939 W. Landry Street in Opelousas. The shelter is being operated by the American Red Cross. Residents seeking shelter are asked to bring a valid photo ID.

Malcolm Lavergne, a Palmetto resident, said he decided to leave after watching the water rise quickly near his home.

“Well, the water, uh, it was getting closer to the roads and it was coming in real fast and, you know, I didn’t take no chance,” Lavergne said.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard said Palmetto remained flooded but conditions were improving.

“Palmetto is still flooded but it seems the water is going down some, about three to four inches,” Bellard said.

Lavergne said he has not returned home to assess conditions but is trying to remain hopeful.

“You can’t do nothing but take it and hope for the best, you know, out of everything,” he said.

Micah Nicholas with the American Red Cross said the organization is coordinating with local officials and community leaders to determine how long the shelter and meal services will be needed.

“We’re coordinating with local elected officials and community leaders to understand the impacts of the flooding and how long the community will need a safe place and warm meals,” Nicholas said.

Lavergne said he has experienced major storms before, including Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, and said some impacts are beyond anyone’s control.

“No other choice, no other choice, can’t stop Mother Nature,” he said.

For now, Lavergne said he is waiting and hoping he can soon return to the home he has lived in for most of his life.

“I hope we don’t get no hurricanes. If we do, I hope it don’t be all bad. I mean, hope God don’t put it all hard on us,” he said.

Officials continued to encourage residents to monitor St. Landry Parish Government’s official communication channels for updates as floodwaters move through the region.

