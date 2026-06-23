Palmetto faces rising floodwaters as some residents choose to stay behind

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Floodwaters continue to impact parts of Palmetto, where some residents have chosen to remain in their homes as local leaders work to provide support and monitor changing conditions.

Mayor Joseph Irving says residents living near low-lying areas and waterways should use their best judgment as water continues to spread.

“All we can tell you if you're living in by the little bayous or whatever, you probably need to evacuate, but we can't make you evacuate just, on your own, use your own judgment, knowing that if you stay, we will, you know, do our best to protect you,” Irving said.

Irving says conditions have changed quickly over the past several days. He pointed to Veazie Road, where floodwaters have continued moving across the roadway since earlier this week.

“We were way back there, like almost to that tractor that's down there, and within two or three days, look where we're at now,” Irving said.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard has also continued updating residents through social media, including Facebook live videos showing current conditions and explaining how water is moving through the area.

Bellard says residents in some areas should take the flooding seriously and make decisions based on their own safety.

“If you live north of 10, you should be out of there and if you're not, then you may have a problem. But we will be here to help you,” Bellard said.

As the village continues dealing with rising water, Irving says the focus has shifted toward helping residents who stayed behind or may have difficulty leaving their homes.

Irving says he is one of those people choosing to remain in Palmetto as he works to support his community.

“I'm gonna be one of the stubborn ones. I'm not going nowhere. This is my town, I'm gonna try to stay and protect my town,” Irving said.

He says the village has been working with parish officials and reached out to the American Red Cross to help provide resources, including water and other supplies, to people who need assistance.

“I got in touch with the American Red Cross. They're coming in and giving the people that want to stay and they can't get out, helping them get water and whatever else they need to try and help them out,” Irving said.

Irving says while officials continue monitoring the flooding, residents should remain aware that conditions can change quickly.

“I can't tell you when it's coming or how much it's coming, but it's coming. Make your own judgment,” Irving said.

If you need assistance or have questions, contact Palmetto City Hall at (337) 623-4426.

