Opelousas Zydeco musician Mike Broussard returns home after head-on crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — For Mike “Young Bull” Broussard, Zydeco music isn’t just sound — it’s family, culture, and life. But on August 2, the music nearly stopped forever.

Broussard, who’s been playing Zydeco since the age of 8 and has performed alongside artists like Lil’ Nate and Lil’ Wayne, was on his way to a gig in Opelousas when tragedy struck.

“I didn’t make it to the show,” Broussard recalled. “I was going to get my boys ready, and after making a turn by my mother’s house… the next thing I remember, I woke up in the hospital.”

According to Louisiana State Police, Broussard was involved in a head-on collision on Highway 358 near Church Point. The other driver did not survive.

Broussard suffered multiple fractures in his back and chest, a brain bleed, injuries to his legs and foot, and a broken pelvis that required surgery.

“I was beat up pretty bad,” Broussard said. “

After weeks in the hospital, Broussard began rehab. He says his faith, family, and music carried him through.

“Seeing them come to the hospital brought me up. But the best part was just being alive, not paralyzed, and knowing everything still worked,” he said.

Even during rehab, music never left his side. Broussard used his accordion as therapy, practicing outside to regain strength in his body.

“They told me I could use it for therapy, and I would go outside with my accordion. People would stop and listen… that was a blessing,” he said.

Now, back home in Opelousas, Broussard is celebrating his biggest blessing — survival.

“I’m doing good, and I’m just happy to be home,” he said.

Broussard says he plans to return to performing sometime early next year.

For those interested in learning more about his recovery journey — and how to support him click here

A barbecue fundraiser will be held Saturday, October 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 136 Briley Ave. in Opelousas.

