Opelousas water system earns ‘A’ grade after years of improvements

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — The City of Opelousas is celebrating a major turnaround after its water system received an “A” grade from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The city earned a score of 91 out of 100 for 2025, a significant improvement from the “D” rating it held since 2022.

City officials say the higher grade reflects years of work to address longstanding issues within the system, including upgrades at the water treatment plant and reservoir, as well as improvements to operations and maintenance.

“We were anticipating and hoping for a low B, but meeting compliance and addressing deficiencies helped the City of Opelousas earn this letter grade,” said Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor.

Opelousas had been operating under a state administrative order since 2018 related to its water system. That order has now been lifted, according to city leaders.

The Louisiana Department of Health evaluates water systems based on several factors, including federal water quality standards, infrastructure, financial sustainability and overall system management.

Alsandor said the city has made significant progress by replacing and relocating aging pipes, installing new galvanized lines and ensuring water plant operators are properly trained.

“We have an estimated 150 pipes throughout the city. We’re doing our part — this has been a four-year battle, and it won’t be resolved overnight,” he said.

While officials are celebrating the improved grade, they say work is ongoing. Planned upgrades include continued improvements to the water treatment facility and replacing aging water mains across the city.

“We’re going to work hard to sustain this and make those small improvements that will help us maintain that ‘A’ grade,” the mayor said.

City leaders say the improved rating could also open the door to additional funding opportunities for future infrastructure projects.

