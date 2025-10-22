Opelousas residents share ideas to reimagine Downtown through ‘Imagine Main Street’ workshop

OPELOUSAS — For 26-year-old Jaiden Savoy, life in his hometown of Opelousas can sometimes feel quiet.

“I’m 26, and I felt like there’s not much to do in my hometown,” he said.Savoy works at Bodemullers, a printing and supply store right in the heart of downtown Opelousas. From his window, he sees a city center full of potential — but not much activity.

“It’s really not too lively here… we’ve got a lot of abandoned buildings,” he said. He believes the key to change starts with a mindset shift.

“I think you have to start by changing the narrative — once you do that, you’ll have something to look forward to.”

City Leaders Seek Input from Residents

That’s exactly what Opelousas Main Street is working to do — change the narrative.

The City of Opelousas, in coordination with Opelousas Main Street, invited residents and stakeholders to participate in the “Imagine Opelousas Main Street” community workshop Tuesday afternoon at the Opelousas Civic Center.

The event is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Thriving Communities Program (TCP) — a national effort aimed at helping small towns strengthen infrastructure, increase mobility, reduce pollution, and expand access to affordable transportation.

Opelousas is one of only six Louisiana Main Street communities selected to receive a $1.9 million grant through the program.

The workshops are designed to introduce the community to the planning efforts underway in Opelousas and to gather valuable feedback on three key areas:

Transportation & Connectivity

Economic Development & the Built Environment

Culture & Open Space

During the event, residents took part in interactive, map-based activities and share feedback on what they want to see in downtown Opelousas — from safer sidewalks and new family spaces to cultural attractions and community events.

Residents Share Their Vision

For residents like Jamie Cormier, the workshop is an opportunity to help shape the city’s future.

“My mom tells me when she was growing up in the ’70s, they had Abdalla’s,” Cormier said. “I’d really like to see that come back.” She attended the meeting with her mother, adding suggestions to improve accessibility.

“Our sidewalks really need to be repaved and made smoother — especially for people with disabilities.”City planners say feedback like this is exactly what they need to move forward.

“It’s always good to get insight from the community — we can take this data and reshape the future of downtown Opelousas,” said Melanie Lebouef, main street director.

Reviving a Historic Downtown

The Thriving Communities Program focuses on more than just infrastructure — it’s about building sustainable, people-centered spaces that support local culture and businesses.

For longtime business owners, this initiative hits close to home.

Wanda Juneau, who has owned Back in Time Café for more than 30 years, says she’s seen downtown’s ups and downs.

“It means a lot… I’m at retirement age, and it’s hard to let it go,” Juneau said.“ Anything would help. We’ve lost businesses, we’ve lost people — and when the Palace closed, that was a major turning point.”

A New Chapter for Opelousas

For residents young and old, this workshop is more than a planning session — it’s a chance to reimagine Opelousas and restore the heart of downtown.

And for people like Savoy, it’s a reminder that Opelousas still has something to look forward to.

“It’s about changing the narrative,” he said. “Once we do that, we can bring life back to Main Street.”

Lebouef says the data collected from Tuesday's workshop will be analyzed made available to the public at a later date.