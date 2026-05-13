Opelousas residents could see an increase in water bills starting July 1

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. (KATC) — A longtime Opelousas barber says rising water bills are putting pressure on his small business as city leaders prepare for another utility rate increase tied to inflation.

Jeff Anderson has operated his Opelousas barbershop for more than 26 years. But recently, he says his monthly water bill has climbed to nearly $100.

“My water bill has been very rough here. My bill is very high,” Anderson said. “When your water bill is more than your light bill, that’s a problem.”

Anderson says his latest bill totaled $91.14, despite being the sole owner and operator of the business.

Jeff Anderson Jeff Anderson's water bill for his barber business

“If I had to get some people in here to come take a shower, it still wouldn’t be that high,” Anderson said. “That don’t make no sense. I’m a one-man business.”

During Tuesday night’s Opelousas City Council meeting, city leaders discussed future water and sewer rate increases set to take effect beginning July 1.

Under an ordinance adopted in 2023, the city approved phased-in utility rate increases over a three-year period. Beginning in 2026, those rates can now be adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index, or CPI.

Mayor Julius Alsandor said this year’s CPI adjustment will increase rates by about 4%, or roughly $2.

“It’s law,” Alsandor said. “It was voted on by the council, and that increase will continue to happen each and every year moving forward.”

City leaders say the increases are necessary to help offset inflation, cover maintenance costs and keep the city’s water and sewer system financially stable.

For Anderson, however, another increase could make it harder to keep his business open.

“That’s too high,” Anderson said. “With a bill like that, I’m going to have to go cut hair outside under the oak tree.”

He says if costs continue rising, he may eventually have to close his shop.

“Yes, it might get to that,” Anderson said. “I might have to shut down my shop.”

You can expect to see the increases starting July 1st.

