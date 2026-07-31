Opelousas repairs major water line as city urges patience during infrastructure improvements

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — Drivers along South Bullard Street encountered road closures and construction crews Thursday as the City of Opelousas repaired one of its main water transmission lines, a project city leaders say is essential to improving the community's aging water system.

The scheduled repair temporarily disrupted traffic and prompted the city to warn residents they could experience low water pressure, temporary interruptions in service and discolored water while crews completed the work.

Mayor Julius Alsandor said the repair involves a 12-inch transmission line that carries water from the city's treatment plant to its water towers and distribution system.

"It's our main transmission line from the water plant to our towers," Alsandor said. "It's one of the largest lines we have in the City of Opelousas, so this is a major repair."

City officials said the work is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Opelousas' water infrastructure and improve long-term reliability.

While some residents have voiced concerns about occasional brown or discolored water, Alsandor said temporary discoloration can happen when crews work on underground water lines.

"That may occur because once you get into lines — whether it's a two-inch, four-inch, six-inch, eight-inch or this 12-inch line — we may have discoloration," Alsandor said. "If there are other steps that need to be taken after the job is completed, we'll notify the public on where we are and what other precautions need to be taken." The mayor encouraged residents who continue experiencing brown or discolored water after repairs are completed to contact the city directly rather than assume the problem will resolve on its own.

"When you have brown water, notify the city and we'll come out and flush your lines for you," Alsandor said. "We can address it if you notify us that you have brown water, and we'll address it as quickly as humanly possible."

At Joey's Barbershop in Opelousas, residents shared mixed reactions to the city's ongoing infrastructure work.

Lifelong Opelousas resident Darekus Brown said he has noticed fewer water leaks around town than in previous years.

"You don't really see it as often as you used to," Brown said. "Now you see a little water here, a little water there, but not like how it used to be. You see some improvement."

Barbershop owner Joey Richard said he believes the current construction is addressing long-standing problems instead of temporary fixes.

"I see a system that's being upgraded finally after years of deteriorating pipes," Richard said. "We're finally not putting a Band-Aid on the problem, and we're tackling the solutions that need to be addressed."

City Councilman John Guilbeaux said the work is only the beginning of a much larger effort.

"We have funding now to repair the water system, but you have to do it in steps," Guilbeaux said. "It's going to take some time. People are going to have to be patient. It's not an overnight fix. We have infrastructure that's over 50 years old that hasn't been touched."

The city recently secured approximately $17 million to begin replacing about 25 miles of aging water lines, officials say. Leaders hope those investments will reduce future leaks and improve reliability across Opelousas.

Although no boil advisory has been issued, city officials encourage residents to monitor updates during future repairs. Anyone experiencing prolonged discoloration or other water-related issues is encouraged to contact the Opelousas Public Works Department at 337-948-2550.

