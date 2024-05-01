Opelousas Public Works Director explains the reason behind high water bills

Opelousas, LA: KATC is sitting down with the Public Works Director for the City of Opelousas, who is explaning why some water bills are high and how water leaks may not be to blame.

Last Friday, I interviewed Hamed Ibraham, the owner of Super Looper Gas Station on Grolee Street. He said he was unhappy about his water bill.

"I am paying six hundred and seventy-three, six hundred and forty-one, four hundred and twenty-seven," said Ibrahim.

So, I spoke to Travis Vanwright, the Public Works Director for the City, who says everything on that bill is accurate.

"Most of what he has going on is that he has consumption after he is closed, which means he could have a toilet that is running through the night while no one is at the store, or someone could be using the faucet," said Travis Vanwright, the Public Works Director for the City.

Vanwright says residents are seeing an increase in their bills because of potential water leaks and over consumption; consumption that the old water meters could not detect.

"Before the new meters went in, we estimated bills. That's why we went with the new meter program; the smart meters give accurate consumption ," said Vanwright.

Vanwright says he advises residents to use an app called the Eye on Water App, which can help customers monitor their usage daily.

" It will also alert you that you have a leak, and it will be on your side, not the city side," said Vanwright.

And if you do have a water leak, Vanwright says it's the homeowner's responsibility to call a plumber.

" Just because you do not see the water, it doesn't mean you do not have a leak. The leak could be under the slab or it could be a toilet that's constantly running," said Vanwright.

Vanwright says the April 10th storms caused the water leak across the street from Super Looper, and it's scheduled to be repaired.

" And by no way is anyone paying for any water that is related to a leak that we are responsible for," he said.

As of now, the City has about 65 leaks and is working with a small crew of four men or less. Vanwright says it will take time and resources to fix every water leak in the City.

"People need to understand that I get upset when I see the things as well, but some things I get to, some things I can't, but we are working. We are doing some good work, and when that money is available, we will get more contractors i to make these repairs," he said.

Vanwright says that if you have an issue with your bill, you can call or visit city hall, and he will be open to discussing your bill with you.

