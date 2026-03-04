Opelousas Public Library breaks ground on $1.5 million renovation project

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The City of Opelousas held a groundbreaking ceremony for renovations at the Opelousas Public Library, marking the start of a $1.5 million project aimed at upgrading the 60-year-old building.

City leaders say the renovations will include new flooring, windows, a roof and the installation of an elevator. The project will also add a second-floor reading space and a dedicated children’s reading area.

Angela Zachery, the librarian, said the improvements will transform the library’s interior.

“We are going to have new windows, new carpet, a new roof, new paint everywhere. Computers will be updated, so much of the inside is going to be renovated. It’s almost like a new building,” Zachery said.

Zachery said the project is especially meaningful because no major updates have been made during her time there.

“Nothing has been done since I have been here, so this is a great day for me,” she said.

Construction is expected to be completed in December.

