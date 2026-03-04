Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Opelousas Public Library breaks ground on $1.5 million renovation project

Opelousas Public Library Breaks Ground on $1.5M Renovation
Posted

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The City of Opelousas held a groundbreaking ceremony for renovations at the Opelousas Public Library, marking the start of a $1.5 million project aimed at upgrading the 60-year-old building.

City leaders say the renovations will include new flooring, windows, a roof and the installation of an elevator. The project will also add a second-floor reading space and a dedicated children’s reading area.

Angela Zachery, the librarian, said the improvements will transform the library’s interior.

“We are going to have new windows, new carpet, a new roof, new paint everywhere. Computers will be updated, so much of the inside is going to be renovated. It’s almost like a new building,” Zachery said.

Zachery said the project is especially meaningful because no major updates have been made during her time there.

“Nothing has been done since I have been here, so this is a great day for me,” she said.

Construction is expected to be completed in December.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.