Opelousas police seek public help to locate three suspects in Creole parade incident

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Opelousas Police Department is asking for neighbors’ help in locating three individuals wanted in connection with a recent incident at the Creole parade. These individuals face charges related to illegal weapons possession and public disturbance during the event.

The suspects include:

Marvin Neal Porter – Wanted for Illegal Carrying of a Weapon at a Parade

Da'William Sir James Redeau – Wanted for Disturbing the Peace - Fighting

Jonterious Cuba – Wanted for Illegal Carrying of a Weapon at a Parade

The Opelousas Police Department emphasized its dedication to ensuring the safety and security of community events and urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals to come forward.

Anyone with details that could aid in locating these suspects is encouraged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or by email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com. Tips can also be submitted via the P3 mobile app.