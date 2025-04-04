Opelousas Police make arrest in fatal shooting

Opelousas Police Department investigators have arrested Murkieth Charles in connection with the February 26, 2025, homicide that occurred in the area of Railroad Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash and possible shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a black Honda Accord that had veered off the roadway and struck a stop sign. Inside the vehicle, officers located Jonathan Narcisse, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Opelousas Police Department (OPD). Narcisse was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from the injuries.

As the crime scene was processed, investigators observed an AR-15 rifle inside Narcisse’s vehicle. After speaking with witnesses in the area, investigators identified Murkieth Charles as the individual who fired the fatal shots. According to statements, Narcisse encountered Charles walking with another individual, stopped his vehicle, and pointed the rifle at Charles. In response, Charles retrieved a firearm from his waistband and fired multiple shots at Narcisse.

Based on the information gathered, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Charles on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failure to Report Certain Felonies. Investigators received information that Charles was in the Church Point area and requested assistance from the Church Point Police Department, according to a spokesperson for OPD. Charles was located at an apartment and taken into custody without incident.

Chief Graig Leblanc extends his gratitude to the citizen who provided key information that led to solving the case and thanks Chief Dale Thibodeaux and the officers of the Church Point Police Department for their vital assistance in the swift apprehension of the suspect. “This case demonstrates how community cooperation and interagency collaboration can lead to real results,” said Chief Leblanc.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500. All calls can remain anonymous.