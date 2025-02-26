OPD investigating fatal shooting

The Opelousas Police Department is actively investigating a homicide that occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m. this morning near the intersection of Jefferson and Madeline Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a black four-door vehicle that had veered off the road and struck a stop sign. Inside the vehicle, officers found a black male subject in the driver's seat, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Through physical evidence, investigators determined that the original crime scene was located on Railroad Avenue near Augustus Street. Detectives interviewed several witnesses in the area and identified a person of interest in the case: Murkeith Charles.

At this time, investigators are seeking to speak with Murkeith Charles regarding the ongoing investigation. He is currently considered only a person of interest.

Chief Graig Leblanc urges anyone with information related to this case to come forward. The Opelousas Police Department can be contacted at (337) 948-2500, and tips can also be submitted anonymously through St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477).