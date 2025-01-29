Opelousas Police Investigate shooting that injured child

OPELOUSAS — OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — Opelousas police are investigating a shooting that left a young child hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Authorities have not disclosed the child’s age or gender, but witnesses near the scene identified her as a four-year-old girl.

The incident occurred on Ina Claire Drive in Opelousas. A spokesperson for the Opelousas Police Department confirmed that a firearm was involved, but details about how or why the shooting happened remain unclear. It is also unknown whether the child was alone at the time of the incident.

KATC spoke to a near by neighbor who asked not to be on camera.

“This doesn’t make sense at all. This is a baby, an innocent little girl. I have a little sister myself," expressed the witness.

A spokesperson with the hospital confirmed that the child was treated for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries and has since been transferred to another facility for further care.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not yet provided further details.