Opelousas Police Department urges parents to monitor children’s apps and online activity

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — As children spend more time online during summer break, the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is encouraging parents and guardians to stay involved in their children’s digital lives and be aware of the apps they are using.

16-year-old Kayleigh Cyprian said she stopped using Roblox several years ago after noticing users who appeared to be adults on the platform.

“I quit playing it like two years ago because it got really bad,” Cyprian said. “There was a lot of people who weren’t children on there.”

Cyprian said her family actively monitors her online activity. She currently uses Instagram, which she says her mother can monitor through built-in parental controls and teen safety settings.

OPD recently highlighted several apps that parents should monitor, saying some platforms can expose children to online predators, cyberbullying, inappropriate content, or strangers posing as other children.

Joe Anderson, public information officer for OPD, said the goal is to help families stay informed and proactive.

“We want people to be proactive and not reactive,” Anderson said. “Know what’s on their phone. It’s not you intruding into their privacy, it is you literally keeping your children safe.”

According to the department, children today can access apps and online platforms through smartphones, tablets, gaming systems, school-issued devices and even friends’ devices. Officers say many apps allow users to communicate with strangers, share photos and videos, livestream content and reveal their locations.

Among the apps discussed by the department are Roblox, Snapchat and Monkey. Police say parents should familiarize themselves with the platforms their children use and understand the safety features available on each service.

For Cheryl Guillory, a guardian and foster parent, regularly checking devices is a necessary part of keeping children safe.

“There’s so many different things that’s new, you don’t even know,” Guillory said. “I try and check into their phones every day to make sure that they’re doing the right thing.”

OPD recommends that parents regularly review the apps installed on their children’s devices, monitor who they communicate with online and have ongoing conversations about internet safety.

Anyone who encounters suspicious online activity involving a child is encouraged to contact local law enforcement. Additional online safety resources are available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

