Opelousas Police arrest eight men following an assault investigation

OPELOUSAS, La. — Opelousas Police made eight arrests Saturday afternoon after an assault investigation uncovered firearms and drugs.

The Opelousas Police Department's Patrol Division was dispatched to the 1700 block of Ross Street on Saturday, May 18, at around 1 pm, in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm complaint.

According to the preliminary investigation, officers determined that a man had pointed a firearm at a woman before fleeing to a nearby residence and handing the gun to another man. Officers made contact with eight men who were at the residence, all of whom initially denied having any knowledge of the incident.

Police reported that a search warrant was obtained and executed at the Ross Street residence. Officers recovered five handguns, a Draco firearm, several grams of marijuana, digital scales, plastic bags, a drum magazine, and a bottle of Promethazine.

The following arrests were made:



17-year-old male; Obstruction of Justice

Mikel Jones, 20; Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Obstruction of Justice

James Malveaux, 21; Obstruction of Justice

Darren Johnson Jr., 27; Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) (3 counts), Possession of Schedule I Drugs

Qwadadrian Fields, 19; Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Schedule I Drugs

Shane Castille, 20; Obstruction of Justice

Aaron Savoy, 18; Obstruction of Justice

Davaska Savoy, 25; Obstruction of Justice, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Drugs, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS

"The Opelousas Police Department remains committed to the safety and security of our community," said Chief Graig Leblanc. "The swift response and thorough investigation by our officers in this incident underscore our dedication to reducing gun violence and drug-related crimes in our city."

Opelousas Police ask anyone with information related to any criminal activity to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, info@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000 cash reward.