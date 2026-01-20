Opelousas parade & program honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ST. LANDRY PARISH (OPELOUSAS) — Communities across the country marked the federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, reflecting on his legacy of equality, service, and justice.

In Opelousas, a parade celebrating King’s life and work rolled through town, drawing churches, schools, and community groups together.

“We are still on the field fighting, we still have that dream, and they need to know that you have to know what your past is to move forward,” one participant said.

King’s famous words—“Free at last, free at last, thank God Almighty, we’re free at last”—were echoed throughout the celebration.

Julia Dupree, a member of Mohorn Missionary Baptist Church in Plaisance, said it is important to keep his message alive.

“We want to be a church that shows our love to all, and we are trying our best to be out here and to support the service of Martin Luther King Jr. because he has given us such a dream to live for,” Dupree said.

Among the parade participants was the Tiger Cheer Squad from Southeast Elementary School in Opelousas. Students from second through fourth grade marched and cheered along the route.

“They’re really awesome. They’re excited to be here,” said Principal Robin Villemarette.

Villemarette said she hopes the students leave with a deeper understanding of the holiday.

“They should have this experience to know what this day means, the outcome of it, and what was fought to make sure that everybody had the same rights and was treated equally,” she said.

Following the parade, a program was held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church.

This year’s theme was “Mission Possible 2: Building Community, Uniting a Nation, the Nonviolent Way.” Speakers reflected on King’s commitment to love and nonviolence in the face of hatred and injustice.

The program concluded with a reminder of what King called “life’s most persistent and urgent question”: “What are you doing for others?”