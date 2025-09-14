Friends and customers mourn beloved Fat Belly’s owner lost in tragic fire

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Tonight, heartbreak fills Opelousas as the community mourns the loss of a beloved restaurant owner. Jermaine Doucet, the man behind Fat Belly’s Diner, died in a fire that devastated both family and friends.

Flowers, teddy bears, and balloons now line the front of Fat Belly’s Diner, creating a makeshift memorial to honor Doucet’s memory. Debra Thomas, a longtime friend, shared how his kindness touched countless lives. “He just helped everybody. He would feed everybody,” Thomas said.

Friend Chance Joubert remembered Jermaine as someone who lit up every room he entered. “He held the light that everyone needed. He was funny, straight to the point—nothing more, nothing less,” Joubert said.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, a fire broke out at the diner early Saturday morning. Jermaine, his girlfriend, and her 9-year-old daughter were trapped inside the residential area connected to the restaurant. All three later died at the hospital.

Police tape still covers the property as the community struggles to come to terms with the loss.

“My phone kept ringing while I was in class this morning. I answered, and they told me, ‘Your friend, he died.’ I said, what do you mean he died?” Thomas recounted with grief.

For many, Jermaine was more than a cook—he was family. “How he cooks is delicious. He made the best of everything,” said Aaliyah Bedford. “I would grab a plate, he was cool and fun, the jokester. I’ll miss him.”

Thomas reflected on how celebrating Jermaine’s birthday just days ago now feels like a cruel reminder. “It was his birthday last weekend. I just want to wake up. It feels like I’m in a bad dream,” she said.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. They confirmed the building did not have working smoke alarms.

Alderman at Large Marvin Richard gave a statement to KATC, saying: “Jermaine was a comedian, a cook, and a well-loved father and friend. Our hearts are broken tonight—we lost a jewel in our community. I send prayers to his family and everyone.

A GoFundMe account set up by the family has confirmed that the victims have been identified as Raquel Harris and her young daughter, Skylar Tapp.

If you would like to learn more or donate click here.

