Opelousas mother turns grief into purpose after son’s murder

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — Twelve years after losing her son to gun violence, Lora Harrison says the pain has never faded.

“When he killed my son, he killed me,” Harrison said. “Because sometimes I don’t even want to be here.”

Family and friends gathered on Planters Street Saturday afternoon in prayer and song to remember Eric Harrison, who was shot and killed in Opelousas more than a decade ago. The memorial now stands as a place of reflection — and a reminder of a life taken too soon.

Harrison says grief doesn’t come with an expiration date.

“You say you can stop grieving — you can’t,” she said. “Not with a pain like this. This is every day, all day.”

Those closest to Eric describe him as someone who always put others first.

“My son had a heart for everyone,” Harrison said. “It didn’t matter who you were — he would help you.”

Close friend Misty Lastie echoed that sentiment.

“He had a good spirit,” Lastie said. “He would do anything for everybody. He loved people.”

In the years since her son’s death, Harrison has taken on another role — raising her grandson, Eric's son, who never had the chance to meet his father.

Now, she’s working to turn her pain into purpose by launching a nonprofit called Mothers With Broken Hearts, aimed at supporting women who have lost children to gun violence.

“We can share our stories,” Harrison said. “And if we do that, we can help each other.”

As she continues to honor her son’s memory, Harrison says her message to the community is simple but urgent.

“Please, put the guns down,” she said. “We need to start forgiving each other. This is not the way out.”

Harrison says she is working to get that nonprofit up and running soon.