Opelousas Man Loses Home After EF-1 Tornado Slams the Area: 'I Am Hurting Right Now'"

Opelousas, LA: The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado swept through the parish, destroying homes. James Roberts is one of the few who lost their home Wednesday morning.

"It sounded like a train; all I heard was boom, boom, boom, and then bang," said Roberts.

James Roberts says he is lucky.

"I thank God I am alive," said Roberts.

Wednesday morning, he came face to face with Mother Nature.

"When it hit, I came out of there, I escaped, but when I came out, it was all white smoke everywhere," said Roberts.

His home is now a mountain of debris after an EF-1 tornado swept through the area; little to nothing is left behind.

" Well, this feels bad; I am hurting right now, and there is nothing I can do about it," said Roberts.

Roberts says this home went through several generations on his mother's side.

"It's been here since I was born, and now I am trying to get it back up," said Roberts.

Robert says the home is not insured and he has no idea how he will find the money to rebuild.

Roberts can only reflect on the past and recount the time shared here.

" It's the one place I could count on daily," said Roberts.

He says there is only one thing he last left to count on.

"God, only God can help me," said Roberts.

During the scary ordeal his dog was inside the home but made it out alive.