Opelousas man dies in shooting; 18-year-old booked with murder

One man is dead and an 18-year-old is in jail after a shooting in Opelousas Friday night.

Police say they were called to the 700 block of Hiram Street around 9:30 p.m.

They found Zachariah Zerangue, 39, who had been shot and taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. He died there, police say.

After an investigation, police have booked Jeleel Washington, 18, with second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing updates will be provided as they develop, police say.

The Opelousas Police Department ask that anyone with any information related to this investigation to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $2500.00 cash reward.