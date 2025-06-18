Opelousas man convicted on 14 counts of animal cruelty

An Opelousas man was convicted on multiple counts of animal cruelty.

After a trial this week, Gordon Miller, 66, was found guilty of 14 counts of animal cruelty.

The case was investigated by St. Landry Parish Animal Control and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Katie Ryan.

Back in February 2024, animal control investigators responded to a complaint of malnourished cattle on Miller's property. Investigators arrested Miller and seized 23 animals, including cattle, horses and dogs.

Miller was convicted of failing to provide proper food, water, shelter and/or veterinary care for the animals.

As part of his sentence, Mr. Miller is prohibited from owning any more animals.