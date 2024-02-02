Opelousas man booked with multiple animal cruelty charges

St. Landry Parish investigators booked an Opelousas man in connection with alleged animal cruelty.

Gordon J. Miller, 65, was booked with 14 counts animal cruelty, records show.

He was arrested Thursday following an investigation by St. Landry Parish investigators into some complaints about animals near Canal Lane.

Investigators found several cattle behind his house in a severely malnourished condition, with no grass, feed or hay, a release states. Two of the cattle already had died, and three dogs also were found "in a distressing condition," the release states.

Miller allegedly told investigators that he had arranged for hay to be delivered, but when they tried to check that out the person he said was supposed to be feeding the horses said that wasn't true - and said they wouldn't deal with Miller at all.

When Miller was questioned about his alleged failure to provide essential sustenance, Miller remarked that the maintenance of his house's roof took precedence over the welfare of living animals, the release states.

Miller was booked into jail and all the animals on his property were seized by animal control, the release states.