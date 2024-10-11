Opelousas man booked with rape

An Opelousas man has been booked with rape and battery, accused of tying up a woman, beating and raping her, and shoving her into a ravine.

Jakob Sedrick Oakley, 21, of Opelousas, was booked with aggravated battery and two counts first-degree rape. His bond has been set at $115,000.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies say the incident happened on October 2, when they were called to a local hospital, where the victim reported that she met the man in Lafayette. He then tied her up, took her phone, and drove her to the Lawtell area of St. Landry Parish.

It was there that she was pistol whipped, raped and shoved into the ravine, deputies say.

Deputies' investigation led to Oakley as the suspect; they used "modern technology, open-source investigation and skilled interview techniques," a spokesman said. .

Anyone with additional information about this crime or any other crimes is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.

Folks with information may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.