Opelousas man booked on child porn, animal sex abuse counts

An Opelousas man has been arrested following a joint investigation.

Shannon Paul Bellard, 54, was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail today, records show. He also faces charges in Lafayette Parish: the total is 10 counts possession of pornography involving juveniles younger than 13 and 15 counts of felony sexual abuse of an animal.

Eight of the pornography crimes are alleged to have occurred in St. Landry Parish and two are alleged to have happened in Lafayette Parish, according to a release.

Bellard's arrest was the result of a joint investigation among the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the Attorney General Cyber Crime Unit and Homeland Security Investigations.

Bellard was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. He is awaiting extradition to Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for the charges he is facing in Lafayette Parish.

The investigation is ongoing.