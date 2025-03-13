Opelousas man accused of gym shooting back in jail after judge revokes bond

OPELOUSAS — OPELOUSAS, La. — Jason Paul Laday, accused of killing a man at an Opelousas health club, is back in jail after a judge revoked his bond on Thursday.

Laday is charged in connection to the February 2023 shooting death of 35-year-old Harrison Bordenave at an Opelousas health club. His attorney claims the shooting was an act of self-defense.

During Thursday’s court hearing, prosecutors argued for Laday’s bond revocation after his recent arrest in Calcasieu Parish. Court records indicate that in November 2024, Laday was charged with multiple offenses, including felony drug possession, theft, and resisting an officer.

Bordenave’s mother, Charlotte Bordenave, was present at the hearing and expressed her ongoing pain over the loss of her son.

“This is very, very painful, and I feel this is in God’s hands. I hope God can right this wrong,” she said.

Despite emotional testimony from Laday’s family advocating for him to remain out on bond, the judge ruled in favor of revocation, ordering him back into custody.

“It seems like a travesty that his family speaks about what a good father he is and how much they need him,”Bordenave said. “Well, I need my son, too. I miss him every day.”

While acknowledging the difficulty of the situation, Bordenave said she felt a measure of justice was served.

“This is difficult for me. It never gets any better, but today, some small measure of justice was done because he’s going back to jail,” she said.

Laday’s attorney and family declined to comment on the ruling.