Opelousas man accused of assaulting woman, holding family at knifepoint

An Opelousas man is in jail, accused of holding a family at knifepoint, police say.

Travis K. McGraw, 31, was booked with seven counts false imprisonment, six counts attempted first-degree murder, felony domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and resisting an officer.

He was arrested on June 16 after Opelousas Police were called to the 1200 block of East Jefferson Street; they were told that several people were being held by McGraw, who was armed with knives.

McGraw allegedly assaulted a woman in front of her children, armed himself with knives and attempted to harm multiple family members. The victims barricaded themselves in a room and called for help. Officers found McGraw trying to flee when they arrived.

After they caught him, police took him to the hospital for evaluation before he was taken to jail.

The Opelousas Police Department is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crime is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App. Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.