Opelousas leaders working to launch new Little League program for local youth

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Community leaders in Opelousas are working to bring a new Little League baseball program to the city, with support already beginning to grow from local organizations and businesses.

City, officials, parish and state leaders and representatives from Opelousas General Health System recently gathered for a community meeting to discuss plans for launching the program and expanding youth opportunities in the area.

Opelousas Councilman, John Guilbeaux said the effort reflects growing momentum within the city.

“In our city, Opelousas, we’re starting to make a swing on the upward rise,” Guilbeaux said.

The meeting was organized by the city's baseball and softball director, Walter Guillory, who outlined plans to build a structured and welcoming Little League program for young athletes.

“First of all, we want it to be organized and structured — that’s number one,” Guillory said. “And number two, we want it to be a friendly and enjoyable environment where parents can enjoy watching their kids play.”

According to Guillory, games would be played at two city parks — North Park and South Park. South Park is currently undergoing renovations, and organizers say additional improvements are still needed.

Guillory said the program is seeking sponsorship and grants, including possible support through programs connected to Major League Baseball, to help purchase equipment and improve the playing fields.

Community support has already begun to come in. Guillory said the program has received $5,000 in donations, including contributions from J.S Clark Leadership Academy and Opelousas General Health Systems.

Organizers say the program will also recruit volunteer coaches from local schools, businesses and the community.

Former police chief Perry Gallow, who now coaches the travel baseball team the Louisiana Streauxs, said he plans to help train coaches and players through clinics.

“Our team, the Louisiana Streauxs, along with other baseball and softball coaches, would like to host a clinic for both the kids and the coaches. There maybe people who are not familiar with the game,” Gallow said.

Guillory said registration for the league will cost $25 per child, and families from outside parishes will also be welcome to participate.

During the meeting, some community members raised concerns about whether lower-income families would be able to afford registration fees or transportation. Guillory said sponsorships and community support will help ensure that cost does not prevent children from participating.

“We will not leave any kid behind because they cannot afford to play,” Guillory said.

Supporters of the program say youth sports can provide important life lessons beyond the field.

“What baseball does is help develop discipline, self-respect and teamwork — and that’s a big thing,” Gallow said.

Guillory said the goal is to create a program that gives young athletes a positive outlet while strengthening the community.

“So I think once we make it fun, enjoyable, structured and organized, we’ll be on our way to bigger and better things,” Guillory said.

Families interested in signing their children up for the league or who want to coach can scan the QR code below to register for the program.

Registration to join the little league will close March 30th.