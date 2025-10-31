Opelousas Kiwanis Club to host annual “Shine the Light” banquet

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Kiwanis Club of Opelousas is getting ready to celebrate community service and local leadership during its third annual “Shine the Light” banquet.

The event is set for Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, at 6 p.m. inside the Yambilee Building on West Landry Street. Organizers say the night will include dinner, entertainment, and a ceremony recognizing those who’ve made a lasting impact on children and families across St. Landry Parish.

This year’s honorees include Ronnie Lashute of American Bank, Seth Robin of Benny’s Supermarket, Joe Zanco of Catalyst Bank, musician Holly Ortego, Lori Dupuis of the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce, and Jeremy Derouen of Super One Foods.

The evening will also feature the introduction of new members and the installation of officers for the 2025–2026 fiscal year.

Proceeds from the event will support programs that benefit children throughout the Opelousas and St. Landry Parish area.