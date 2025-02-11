Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Parade set for March 4 with new route

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The 2025 Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Parade is just around the corner, with only three weeks left before the big event. The theme for this year's parade, "No Place Like Home," celebrates local pride, and preparations are in full swing as organizers work tirelessly to make the parade in Opelousas a success.

Bruce Alsandor, president of the Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Association (OIMGA), shared insights about what parade-goers can expect this year.

Planning for the 2025 parade has been underway since last year, with a lot of work still to do. According to Alsandor, floats have already been ordered, and several independent float owners are expected to join the parade. Local schools are also participating, with marching bands making their return.

“This year, we’re looking at having at least four marching bands,” Alsandor said. “We’ll have Opelousas High School, Northwest High School, J.S. Clark, and Lawtell Elementary.”

The parade will feature around 60 units, including floats, cars, and other attractions.

Organizing an event of this magnitude is not without its costs. Alsandor revealed that the parade budget has already surpassed $30,000, which includes expenses for both the parade and the Mardi Gras ball that recently took place over the weekend.

In a notable change this year, the parade will follow a new route. The procession will begin at the intersection of Landry and Academy streets (U.S. Highway 190 West), proceeding down 190 West and concluding at the Yambilee Building.

"We’re excited to try a new route this year,” Alsandor said. “We’re expecting the parade to last longer, too—about an hour to an hour and a half.

Last year, the parade was around 45 minutes.

Security measures are also being put in place to ensure the safety of all parade-goers. The OIMGA is working on obtaining necessary permits and processing participation applications.

The OIMGA also announced that the Grand Marshal for the 2025 Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Parade will be Martin Roy, Jr., a key figure in Opelousas history. Roy is the owner of Roy Motors, a local landmark founded by his father in 1936. Roy has continued to uphold the family legacy, treating customers and staff like family and ensuring the business remains an integral part of the community.

The Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Parade is scheduled to roll on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. The parade will start at Academy and Landry streets, heading west toward the Yambilee Building, where it will disband.

For more information, contact Robbie at 337-948-4367.