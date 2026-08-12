Opelousas tradition takes center stage on I-49 billboard displaying Opelousas culture and tradition

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A piece of Opelousas history is now on display for thousands of drivers traveling along I-49.

The Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center unveiled a new billboard Tuesday morning as part of its “Where We Live: Opelousas Neighborhoods” project.

The latest billboard features Opelousas native Bruce Alsandor and a photograph he took while volunteering at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church Creole Festival.

The photo captures Percy Jordan Jr. and Carl Jason Jr. cooking stew, with smoke rising from the pot as friends gather around.

“When I saw this, I said, you know, what better way it describes exactly what we’re all about — food, fellowship, tradition and community. So it has everything all in one. So I was very proud of it.” Alsandor said.

Alsandor said he took the photograph simply to preserve the moment and never expected it would eventually become part of a billboard displayed in his hometown.

The museum says the “Where We Live” project is designed to highlight more than photographs. It celebrates the people, stories, culture and traditions that help make Opelousas unique.

For Alsandor, the photograph represents the spirit of community — a shared meal, friends gathered together and a memory that has now become part of Opelousas history.

The billboard is part of the museum’s ongoing effort to showcase the people and neighborhoods that have helped shape the city’s identity.

