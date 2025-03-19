Opelousas General earns birth ready designation, aims to improve maternal care

ST.LANDRY PARISH — BATON ROUGE, La. (March 18, 2025) – Opelousas General Health System has been recognized as a Louisiana Birth Ready designated hospital, marking a significant step in its commitment to improving maternal health outcomes.

The designation, awarded by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), acknowledges hospitals that meet rigorous standards aimed at reducing birth-related complications and ensuring the safety of both mothers and newborns.

For Olivia Descant, a first-time mother who recently gave birth at Opelousas General, the hospital’s commitment to high-quality care was evident. Descant, who welcomed her son Kolton three weeks ago, experienced preeclampsia—a serious pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and potential organ damage. She credits the hospital’s staff for their swift recognition and treatment of her condition.

“Dr. Badeaux and his staff were very aware. They recognized the early signs and symptoms, so I stayed another 24 hours and received treatment for preeclampsia. Because of that, I didn’t have any post-op complications when I went home,” Descant said.

According to Jennifer Babineaux, a nurse at Opelousas General, achieving the Birth Ready Designation took three years of dedicated effort.

“Initially, I had to look at all our metrics, establish a baseline, and then determine what areas needed improvement. One major focus was our first-time mom C-section rate,” Babineaux explained.

The hospital has significantly reduced its C-section rate for first-time mothers, dropping from 50% to 27%. This improvement is critical, as unnecessary C-sections can increase health risks for both mothers and infants.

“We also focus on conditions like preeclampsia, severe hypertension, and hemorrhage,” Babineaux added. “Maternal sepsis and other complications contribute to high maternal morbidity and mortality rates, which remain a challenge in both Louisiana and the U.S.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Louisiana has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country. Over the past six years, 108 maternal deaths were recorded in the state out of nearly 300,000 births.

"Hospitals achieving the Birth Ready Designation must implement policies that enhance early recognition and treatment of conditions contributing to maternal morbidity and mortality, including hemorrhage, preeclampsia, and overdose-related complications. The overarching goal is to decrease these risks,” Babineaux said.

“By being a Birth Ready designated facility, we ensure our team is equipped to treat moms effectively and improve outcomes.”

For more information on Birth Ready Designation locations and program details, visit LDH’s website or click here.