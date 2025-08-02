Opelousas facility expands to help more men rebuild their lives

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — It's a new chapter for the city of Opelousas — one that begins with a shovel in the dirt and digs much deeper into the power of second chances.

Alberto Gatica is one of many who found hope and healing at The Refinery Mission, a Christian emergency and transitional housing facility for men recovering from addiction, incarceration, and homelessness.

"I am living proof," Gatica said. "I'm one of many men who came here and took the opportunities they gave. You must be broken to be fixed."

Gatica spent two years at The Refinery Mission rebuilding his life — a far cry from the decade he once spent behind bars between the ages of 17 and 27.

"I gave a decade of my life to the prison system," he shared. "At one point, I had no faith, no hope. I just hated myself."

At his lowest, Gatica attempted to take his own life. But during a court appearance, he heard about The Refinery — a place that would transform his future.

"The Refinery is a Christian emergency and transitional housing facility for men," said Executive Director Johnny Carriere. "We take guys from jails, prisons, rehab hospitals — even straight off the streets."

On Friday morning, hope took on a physical form as the organization broke ground on a brand-new 57-bed dormitory. The new facility will be added to the already growing campus that houses more than 120 men.

"We're super excited," Carriere said. "It's expected to be a $3 million project."

So far, The Refinery has raised $2.5 million in grants and donations. The expansion is set to provide more men with shelter, structure, and spiritual guidance.

Residents at The Refinery are required to work, follow rules, attend Bible study, and maintain a healthy lifestyle. That discipline, Gatica says, gave him the foundation to thrive.

"I'm sober. I'm celibate. I've got a full-time job. My relationship with my kids is beautiful," Gatica said. "This place saved me, and I am excited to see what it will do for the men in the city of Opelousas."

The new dormitory is expected to be completed by fall 2026 or early 2027.

To learn more about the Refinery or how to join, click here.