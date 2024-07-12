Opelousas couple stuck in Jamaica after Hurricane Beryl ripped trough the island

OPELOUSAS — Imagine taking a trip to Jamaica to enjoy your 10th wedding anniversary at one of the best resorts on the island, and then a hurricane derails your plans.

Mary Brower and her husband experienced this as they planned a vacation to Jamaica.

What started as a vow renewal getaway quickly became a train wreck of anxiety for Brower. She and her husband took the trip in late June and were supposed to return on the 4th of July, but Mother Nature had other plans. Hurricane Beryl barreled through parts of the island.

"The hurricane was hitting, and trees were falling, and of course, that became a concern," said Brower.

With the airport shut down until further notice, her greatest worry was her two kids back in the States.

"So that was the worst part of it. Calling them on Tuesday night and telling them we are not coming tomorrow," said Brower.

She credits the resort for keeping the guests calm through the chaos— they never lost power and stayed equipped with food and water.

Although it wasn't the trip she anticipated, she says the rumble of the hurricane is very familiar.

"Being from Louisiana, I wasn't scared, and I kept looking outside to see what was going on," said Brower.

Luckily, the worst blew over, and Brower and her husband made it back to Louisiana this past Sunday.

If anything, Brower says she has learned a thing or two from this trip.

Do not travel to Jamaica during hurricane season. I will never do that again," said Brower.

