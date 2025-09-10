Opelousas council approves 2025 operating budget after months of debate

ST. LANDRY PARISH — After months of back and forth, the Opelousas City Council finally approved next year’s operating budget during a Tuesday night meeting.

What many expected to be a lengthy debate lasted just minutes, with the budget passing by a 5-to-1 vote. District B Councilwoman Delita Rubin cast the only “no” vote, but declined to comment.

Councilman John Guilbeaux says the consensus focused on improving pay for city workers. “Everyone came to an agreement, and we understood we were trying to get the 2.5 percent raise to the municipal workers,” Guilbeaux said.

This marks a significant shift from last month, when the budget failed in a 2-2 deadlock. At that time, council members raised concerns about proposed pay raises, and a $500 car allowance for the city’s Chief Administrative Officer.

Councilman Marvin Richard credited improved communication with City Treasurer Lawanda St. Ann for helping the council reach common ground. “We just had better communication with our C.F.O. to see where the budget needed to be cut—or if not,” Richard said.

With a new 1% sales tax set to take effect October 1st and employee raises totaling about $87,000, the council decided it was time to move forward.

The council plans to amend the budget in the next coming months once the sales tax money is added.

