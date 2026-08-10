Opelousas community helps families prepare for new school year with 13th annual supply drive

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — As families prepare for the start of another school year, the cost of backpacks, school supplies, clothes and haircuts can quickly add up.

In Opelousas, community members are working to ease some of that burden.

Alderman at large Marvin Richard and community leader, Lance Chambers hosted the 13th annual Back to School Supply Drive at the Boys and Girls club in Opelousas Saturday, providing families with school supplies, food, activities, free haircuts and nearly 1,000 backpacks.

Organizers Lance Chambers and Opelousas Alderman-at-Large Marvin Richard said the goal was to make sure local children had the supplies they need to begin the school year.

For Kania Harvey, a mother of three boys, the event meant she could leave with a backpack for each of her children.

“Not everybody can afford everything,” Harvey said. “So it does help for the less fortunate.”

Harvey said the assistance is especially helpful as families face rising costs for school supplies and other necessities.

“It helped price range wise,” she said. “The prices are crazy out here, especially for school supplies and things for children.”

The event also offered children free haircuts. Local barber Cory Gallien volunteered his time, saying giving back is about showing children they are supported by their community.

“I just feel that the need is just to keep doing and giving back to the community, showing the kids that we love them,” Gallien said.

For organizer Ronel Thomas, the event has a personal meaning.

Thomas said he grew up with a single mother and understands that families can sometimes face challenges others may not see.

“I’m very thankful,” Thomas said. “I grew up with a single mom, so being able to come back and do this for my community, it just warms my heart because you never know what people are going through.”

Richard said the supply drive has become a longstanding tradition in Opelousas, with 13 years of community involvement.

“It’s very important when you love your community to stay involved,” Richard said.

Richard said the continued support from volunteers, community leaders and families is what allows the event to continue year after year.

He said the effort is about more than handing out school supplies — it is about building a stronger community.

For local families, the annual event offered a helping hand as they prepare their children for a new school year.

