Opelousas city council approves pay raises for city workers, fire and police

OEPLOUSAS — Civil service workers and first responders will now see a few more bucks added to their paychecks after Opelousas City Council approved raises in a 5 to 0 vote Tuesday night. This is the first raise in 18 years for city employees. It's a raise first responders believe will make recruiting easier.

"This has been long overdue," said Bryan Chavis, fire chief for the City of Opelousas.

Chavis says recruiting firefighters is difficult.

"Over the past two years, we have lost seven firefighters to other jobs and other fire departments because of the lack of pay," said Chavis.

At Tuesday night's council meeting, city ​workers left pleased after the passing of a ​ budget that proposes a $1.00 per hour raise for civil service workers and $2.50 per hour for fire and police, with night shift police receiving $3.50 per hour.

"This is a huge benefit to the Opelousas Fire Department," said Chavis.

"We did lose 16 officers to other agencies that provided higher pay," said Police Chief Graig "Twin" Leblanc.

The Opelousas Police Department also hopes to retain officers with the new pay ​ increase.

The starting pay for an officer was $ 15.00 per hour. Now, daytime officers will have a starting pay of $17.50 per hour, while nighttime officers will make $18.50 per hour.

"Now it makes us competitive, and it will help us to attract more people because we have a lot to offer," said Captain Frank Boudreaux.

The raises will cost the city $488,283 and will go into effect September 1st.

